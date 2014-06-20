Meet Brent. With a knack for both growing hair on his neck and self-deprecating humor, he’s the one who developed the CLP method when he started a business that quickly outgrew his productive capacity.

Brent is the founder of the Code-Free Startup, where he teaches a community of over 10,000 students how to build startups without coding experience. His students have been accepted into prestigious accelerators like YCombinator and the Code-Free philosophy has been featured on places like TheNextWeb, VentureBeat, ProductHunt and Process Street.